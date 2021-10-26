Fort Myers stalker gets 15 years in prison

FORT MYERS, Fla. — 35-year-old Thomas Andrew Cash was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stalking along with 15 years of probation.

He was guilty of one count of Aggravated Stalking, one count of Video Voyeurism, five counts of Burglary of a Dwelling, one count of Possession of Burglary Tools, one count of Illegal Interception of Communication, and one count of Installing a Tracking Device. The crimes happened over the course of several months in 2019 in Fort Myers.

Investigators say Cash became obsessed with a woman he met in the community. He repeatedly broke into her home. He installed cameras and devices to spy on her both with video and audio. He also put a GPS tracking device on her car so he would always know where she was. One day the victim noticed a blinking light in her home and discovered an audio recording device.

During their investigation, video recordings of the victim were found on devices belonging to the defendant.

