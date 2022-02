FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County Judge sentenced a Fort Myers man to 25 years in prison for molesting a child under the age of twelve.

Police say 33-year-old Luis Perez molested the child for over two years at a residence in Lee County.

The ruling also designates Perez as a sexual predator and places him on a lifetime sex offender probation and he will need to designate as a sexual predator.