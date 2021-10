FORT MYERS, FL. — Fort Myers Police are working to identify two people they say stole from the Sunglass Hut inside of Edison Mall.

It happened earlier this week on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Police say the two suspects stole nearly $6,165 worth of Gucci sunglasses—and have stolen from multiple Sunglass Hut's across southwest Florida.

If you recognized who these people are—contact the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.