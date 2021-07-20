Fort Myers police seek tips on missing person

FORT MYERS — Police are hoping you might be able to help reunite a family with a missing person.

Jarrett Dickey was last seen Monday, July 12.

He was reported missing by his father after he left the house and was not heard from him again. Dickey has not been answering any of his family members' phone calls.

Dickey was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, blue jeans,and converse shoes. He is driving a green Honda CRV with an unknown South Carolina tag.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.