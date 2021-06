FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are asking for your help in identifying a Lottery ticket thief caught on camera.

Surveillance video from Food Mart on Victoria Avenue captured a man attempting to take the entire case of Lottery tickets.

Investigators say the same man came back to the store in different clothing and stole a safe and a cash register.

Anyone that can help authorities identify this man is asked to call Fort Myers Police or Crime Stoppers for a potential cash reward.