FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police are looking for a vehicle related to a homicide.

The vehicle is a 4-door sedan that may be connected to a homicide that occurred at 2475 Central Avenue.

The pictures are difficult to see, however, Fort Myers Police hope someone can help locate the vehicle.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting SWFL Crime Stoppers or you can contact the Fort Myers Police with information at 239-321-7700.