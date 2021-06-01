Victim identified in deadly shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (UPDATE 10:51 am)- Fort Myers Police have named the victim involved in a shooting early this morning. Fort Myers Police say, Montrell O’Neal, 21, has been identified as the deceased in this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.



Fort Myers Police are on scene investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:34 am on Royal Palm Avenue and Franklin Street in Fort Myers.

The shooting appears to be at an apartment complex.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim. Officers responded and tried to use life-saving techniques. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the suspect is still on the run.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.

