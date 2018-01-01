Fort Myers Police Patrol New Year's Eve Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Downtown Fort Myers is a popular place for many people to spend New Year's Eve. Helping keep the festivities going are Fort Myers finest.

The Fort Myers Police department was patrolling downtown while thousands of people crowded the streets to ring in the new Year. K-9 and mobile units were on site in case of an emergency.

There were also camera hgh above the streets. They were originally installed in 2015 and were constantly being monitored for any possible incident.

They're efforts were successful. People Four in Your Corner spoke with felt comfortable knowing that Fort Myers Police Department was present and working hard to ensure their safety.