FORT MYERS, Fla - Fort Myers Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday night involving a pedestrian.

FMPD say the fatal vehicle vs pedestrian traffic crash happened on Fowler Street at Edison Avenue.

According to police as of 9:05p.m. Fowler Street will be closed in both directions from Edison Avenue to Lafayette Street.

Drivers are asked to please seek alternate route.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update with more details when they become available.