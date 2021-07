FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police need your help identifying a man they believe is connected to an incident of criminal mischief in downtown Fort Myers.

They say it happened at the Downtown House of Pizza back on Sunday around 1 a.m.

Police didn't give details about the criminal mischief.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.