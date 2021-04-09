Fort Myers Police make arrest in crash that killed a person

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police have arrested in a vehicular homicide case.

According to FMPD on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at approximately 8:28 P.M. in the area of Ortiz Ave and Eastwood Greens Street there was a 4-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that Anna Marie Reagan, 37, was behind the wheel of her red 2017 Toyota Corolla. Reagan displayed signs of being impaired while operating the motor vehicle.

A blood test confirmed a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit. As a result of the crash David Edwin Donaldson, 80, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

With the statements, DNA comparison, blood test results, and electronic data recorder information it was determined Reagan violated several Florida State Statutes to include DUI, The death of any human being or unborn child commits DUI manslaughter, and commits: A felony of the second degree, Serious bodily injury to another, as defined in s. 316.1933, commits a felony of the third degree and Damage to the property or person of another commits a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Reagan was arrested without incident on April 8, 2021, by the FMPD Traffic Homicide Unit and transported to the Lee County Jail.

