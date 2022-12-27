Fort Myers police investigating shooting on Fowler Street

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are searching for information about a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Fort Myers.
Officers say it happened around 3:00 a.m. in the parking lot of 3800 Fowler Street.
FMPD says one person was shot and officers say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers arrested Desmen Johnson Moss who is being held on a $250,000 bond.
If you have any information about the shooting, you can call Fort Myers police at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Fort Myers Police are seeking information regarding a shooting incident that occurred on December 26th at approximately 3am, in the parking lot of 3800 Fowler Street. Information can be called anonymously into @SWFLCrime8477 pic.twitter.com/fFUtaLZyjm— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) December 27, 2022