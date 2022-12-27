Watch Now
Fort Myers police investigating shooting on Fowler Street

One person was shot, and one man arrested, as officers seek more information
Fort Myers Police Department
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 27, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are searching for information about a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Fort Myers.

Officers say it happened around 3:00 a.m. in the parking lot of 3800 Fowler Street.

FMPD says one person was shot and officers say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers arrested Desmen Johnson Moss who is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Desmen Johnson Moss

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call Fort Myers police at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

