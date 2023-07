FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a shooting on Thursday morning.

FMPD says it happened at The Park at Murano Apartment Homes on Barkley Circle just before midnight on Wednesday.

Investigators say a person was grazed and declined medical attention.

One person was detained by officers and is said to be cooperating with police.

This was an isolated incident and active investigation.