FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police responded to a call regarding a stabbing.

The call came in at approximately 12:30 am.

The incident took place outside of the Sams Food Mart at 2102 Ford Street.

FMPD says a male was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injury.

The injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect custody.

The investigation is ongoing.