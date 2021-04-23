Fort Myers Police discovers drugs in Royal Palm Garden apartment after complaints from residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department Vice/ Narcotics Unit assisted by the SWAT Team and additional officers served a narcotics search warrant at the Royal Palm Garden Apartments, located at 2909 Blount Street, apartment 12A.

This was in response to complaints of drug sales occurring from the apartment.

A search of the apartment revealed the following items: Over one pound of suspect Marijuana, MDMA powder, Oxycodone pills, Items of drug paraphernalia clear baggies and digital scales, Glock 9mm handgun, Taurus 9mm handgun, and a Stoeger 9mm Handgun.

In the apartment were Keshawn Wester, 26, Deandre Luster, 25, Willie James Hunter Jr., 19, Kevin Lee Lester, 24, Desmone D Rodriguez, 22 who were all detained.

Hunter and Rodriquez were arrested and charged with trespass after warning.

Luster and Wester were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.

Lester was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Additional narcotics and firearm charges are pending.