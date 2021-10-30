Fort Myers Police Department Inspector General says he was forced to resign after calling out impropriety at department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A top commanding officer at the Fort Myers Police Department is no longer with the department after tenuring his resignation, effective Friday.

Inspector General Donald Oswald was hired by Chief Derrick Diggs two years ago.

According to the FMPD website, the primary mission of the Inspector General's Office is to ensure and oversee the integrity of PD operations.

In his resignation letter to Diggs, Oswald wrote, "I am unable to reconcile my core values and principles with the aberrant decisions, and in my opinion, the blatantly unethical actions of some in the Department." He cited a recently concluded Internal Affairs investigation of another commanding officer.

Oswald, with over 40 years in law enforcement and legal experience, also mentioned, that while he was in the FBI, ... it was instilled upon him, the acronym also stands for "fidelity, bravery, and integrity." He wrote, "A special agent without integrity has nothing."

He wrote, "Throughout the course of my lengthy law enforcement and legal career, my consistent refusal to compromise my honor and integrity as sometimes come with a cost. In this instance, I have endured overt retaliation and I a m now being forced out of my position."

Fort Myers Police Department did not have a comment at the time of this writing. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson was also waiting on more information before offering a formal comment.

