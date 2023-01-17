Fort Myers Police Department are looking for a missing and endangered individual

Via press release from Fort Myers Police Department —

Rene Louizor (4/17/1937) was reported missing on January 14, 2023. Louizor has been missing since January 9, 2023.

Louizor resides at Wickshire Senior Living located in North Fort Myers and has not returned since being discharged from Lee Memorial Hospital. Louizor is not diagnosed with any mental illness, but he reportedly likes to go for walks and take taxi cab rides.

It is unknown what Louizor was last known wearing. Louizor is approximately 5’3” and 130 pounds. Luizor has a short gray hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and is hard of hearing. If Louizor is located, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers.