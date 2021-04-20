Fort Myers Police search for hit and run suspect that killed a man

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE (9:04 AM)-- The deceased was identified as Freddie Parks, 58, and next of kin was notified

FMPD says the crash occurred between 2:40 am-3:20 am on April 20, 2021.

They are looking for public assistance with any information related to the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Myers Police or Crime Stoppers.

The Fort Myers Police Department responded to a call regarding a deceased male lying in the middle of the street on the 3000 block of Hanson Street in Fort Myers.

FMPD says an officer happened to be driving down Hanson going east and swerved to miss the person laying on the street.

FMPD units arrived along with an EMS.

The man was declared deceased at 3:32 am.

Both directions of Hanson street shut down between Calvin Boulevard and Broadway.

FMPD believes this was a hit and run.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.

