FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person is arrested after a fight on Thomas & Brown Street on Tuesday night, according to an officer with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The victim was hospitalized, according to FMPD, around 8:30 p.m. on June 10.

The officer clarified the assault was a physical fight, without a weapon used.

This investigation is still ongoing. Fox 4 will update this article when we learn more.