Fort Myers pilots killed in plane crash, NTSB confirms

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people died when a small aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado, heading to Southwest Florida, according to the NTSB.

The crash report from the NTSB noted that the pilot had recently bought the four-seat airplane and was taking it to his home at Buckingham Field Airport in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said the two victims were Lawrence W. Skinner age 61, and Alejandro D. Antunez age 53. Both were from Fort Myers, Florida.

On the day of the accident, the airplane flew to Montrose Regional Airport, where it was fueled up with 100 LL fuel. Then, according to a witness, the aircraft left the runway.

However, one witness in the NTSB report said it seemed like the airplane was not climbing, and was losing altitude. Another witness, outside in a residential area near the accident, saw the airplane turn and fly in a northerly direction, but then lose altitude, according to the NTSB report. The plane then crashed into bluffs behind a house, NTSB said.

The left wing of the airplane hit an elevated dirt driveway, and the airplane came to rest behind a home, according to NTDB. A post-impact fire started and the airplane was destroyed by the fire.

Investigators said the airplane was built from a kit in 2008, advertised as a “distant cousin” of the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver series airplanes.

Both occupants of the plane held pilot certifications, NTSB said.

NTSB investigators also found a GoPro camera and Garmin watch from the wreckage that may provide additional information as the investigation continues.

