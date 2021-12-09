Fort Myers mother demands answers after son gets beat up on a school bus

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers mother is demanding answers after her son gets beat up on a school bus this week, and her daughter found the video of the attack online!

And now Lee County School District leaders have confirmed they are working daily to shut down a publicly accessible Instagram account claiming to showcase fights from Oak Hammock Middle School. Video of the attack involving Alicia Rucker's son was posted to the account.

Immediately after the fight, Oak Hammock Middle School leaders called Rucker and told her they were suspending her son for fighting on the bus. She said she was upset that her son was involved in a fight. But, she says, it was not until later that day, that her daughter showed her the video online.

It changed her perspective.

“When I got the video, I was like, oh my god. And you are suspending my son..for why?” Rucker said.

The 15-year-old’s family filed a report with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and called Fox 4 to help warn others about things like this.

Rucker says her son is banged up and scared to go to school right now, not just because of the attack, but also because of the added element of seeing the video play out on Instagram over and over again.

Rucker believes her son was specifically targeted just to make that video for the social media platform.

Fox 4 will be following up with Rucker and the school district in the coming weeks to see what progress has been made in addressing this situation.