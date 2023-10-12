FORT MYERS | Messy morning commute: several ramps onto I-75 closed because of crashes

FORTT MYERS, Fla — In the thick of a foggy and wet Thursday morning commute, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers raced to close down several ramps to I-75 because of a series of crashes.

Troopers say they closed down the southbound on-ramps at exits 136, 138, 139, and 141 in Fort Myers, shortly before 8 am because of several crashes.

In addition, southbound traffic was temporarily diverted off I-75 at mile markers 141, 139, 138, and 136.

Within 25 minutes, FHP said it was able to clear the crashes to the side of I-75 and it opened the interstate once again.

