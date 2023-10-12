Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FORT MYERS | Messy morning commute: several ramps onto I-75 closed because of crashes

75 Shut down
Fox 4
FHP closed several ramps on to I-75 Thursday morning because of crashes
75 Shut down
Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:49:44-04

FORTT MYERS, Fla — In the thick of a foggy and wet Thursday morning commute, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers raced to close down several ramps to I-75 because of a series of crashes.

Troopers say they closed down the southbound on-ramps at exits 136, 138, 139, and 141 in Fort Myers, shortly before 8 am because of several crashes.

In addition, southbound traffic was temporarily diverted off I-75 at mile markers 141, 139, 138, and 136.

Within 25 minutes, FHP said it was able to clear the crashes to the side of I-75 and it opened the interstate once again.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!