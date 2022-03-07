Fort Myers mayor falls and breaks thigh bone at grocery store

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Kevin Anderson is currently recovering after a fall.

Mayor Anderson says that he was walking down an aisle at the grocery store this past weekend, slipped on something wet, and fell.

He went to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery to fix his broken thigh bone.

The mayor was released Sunday afternoon after spending one night in the hospital.

"I appreciate all the calls, texts, and messages. All the support and concern people have shown, the surgical team has been fantastic." Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson

He hopes to be back to work soon but does not anticipate being in this week.