LEE COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Ronald Dale Perkins to four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Perkins sold a shotgun and methamphetamine to an undercover AFT special agent. Along with his sentencing, Perkins was ordered to forfeit the shotgun involved in his offenses.