Fort Myers man leads Charlotte County Sheriffs on chase

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County Deputy was almost run over while trying to attempt a traffic stop.

The deputy observed a Chevy Impala slamming on the breaks causing the tires to squeal and smoke to form on May 3rd at approximately 2:30 am in Englewood.

When the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop the driver pulled into a driveway on Shadow Lane.

The deputy then exited his vehicle with a firearm and commanded him to turn off the vehicle and make his hands visible.

According to the Sheriffs Office, Julian Fernandez, 24, revved his engine up and accelerated towards the deputy.

The deputy moved out of the way and called for additional help.

Deputies say Fernandez continued to drive recklessly through the neighborhood.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the pursuit and had their members assist. At some point, the passenger side tire completely tore from the rim causing the vehicle to lose control and began to spin on Old Englewood Road.

The vehicle struck a residence damaging the wall, garage, and a small tree in the front yard.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and both Charlotte County and Sarasota County deputies surrounded the vehicle.

Deputies could smell the alcohol coming from Fernandez and his watery, bloodshot eyes.

Fernandez refused to complete the field sobriety exercises.

A passenger was identified as Hannah M. Flammingan, 24, and after questioning was released.

Fernandez is a habitual traffic offender with a suspended license and an extensive criminal history including burglary, possession, theft, fraud, resisting an officer without violence, and more. Inside the vehicle, members located over 20 grams of Marijuana in separate plastic baggies.

Fernandez was arrested by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

Fernandez is now being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond on the following charges:

· Fleeing or Attempting to Elude LEO

· AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC

· Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams

· Reckless Driving 1st Offense

· Driving Without License Revoked Habitual Offender

· DUI DAMAGE TO PROPERTY OR PERSON OF ANOTHER –

· Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of