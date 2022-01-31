Fort Myers man found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A jury found Christopher Frederick Goulet after a two-day trial.

Investigators say a woman was walking down a road when Goulet stopped and offered her a ride back on October 6, 2020.

They say Goulet took her to pay her rent at a local business. She then asked if he could take her to a friend's house and he agreed.

Court records show the defendant agreed and she gave him the address of where she was going. The victim realized the defendant passed a turn and when she told him, he stated he was taking her to his house and made a reference to a crude sexual activity that would take place involving the victim and other males.

She demanded for Goulet to stop the vehicle and let her out. He refused, so she opened the door of the moving vehicle and jumped out. Before jumping out she grabbed the defendant’s cell phone and ran in front of another car, screaming for help.

Witnesses called 911 and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

Later that day the defendant went to the victim’s home, banged on her door, demanding she give him his phone back. The victim called 911 and the defendant fled.

Deputies located Goulet later that day and placed him under arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 31, 2022.

