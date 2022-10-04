Fort Myers man forced to leave home after surviving Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man who made it through Hurricane Ian while seeking shelter inside his home says he is now told he has to leave since a number of properties were destroyed.

Jason Skelton said he wore a life jacket as the storm surge entered his home, trapping him inside during Hurricane Ian.

Skelton lost everything from the water that came inside, and was told days after the hurricane that he has to leave because the property will be condemned.

More than a dozen mobile homes and RVs across the Calusa Cove RV Park in San Carlos have been destroyed, but it’s unclear if all will have to leave too.

“I lost a business, I lost two boats, this house,” he said, “now they’re telling us we have to leave, where are we supposed to go?”

Skelton said no one has come through the area with any type of help, “Nobody’s come through, not a soul.”

The Red Cross has set up a number of shelters, but for someone like Skelton, he has no way to get to one, as he doesn’t want to leave what’s left behind in his home.

There are shelters in the area that still have space available in Lee County, those locations include:

The shelters remaining open are:



Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Pkwy., Estero

South Fort Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road, Fort Myers

For FEMA assistance go here: https://www.disasterassistance.gov