Fort Myers man arrested for transporting minor across state lines with intent of unlawful sexual activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Fort Myers man was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in an unlawful sexual activity.

FBI agents arrested Christopher D. Bruey on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the affidavit, police in Joplin, Missouri received a report of a missing 14-year-old girl on January 27.

During their investigation, Joplin Police Department was able to log into the girl's Snapchat account with the help of her family members. JPD found messages between her and an account later identified as Bruey.

In the messages, Bruey discussed coming to pick the victim up and get married. He also expressed concern that he would be arrested, but said he trusted the victim.

JPD checked license plate reader data for Bruey's plate numbers and learned that his vehicle had recently been spotted in Knoxville.

On January 28, the Knoxville Police Department patrolled the area where Bruey's vehicle was last seen. They spotted his vehicle in the parking lot of a Value Inn and called for backup.

Officers checked with the front desk and learned which room Bruey had rented. They then knocked on the door and announced their presence several times, but it was never answered.

Eventually officers entered the room using a key. Inside, they found the 14-year-old victim, marijuana and several containers of open alcohol.

Bruey was then detained and admitted to meeting the victim in Joplin and driving her to Knoxville. He also admitted that the two had engaged in sexual intercourse.

Bruey appeared before a United States Magistrate Judge at the U.S. District Court in Knoxville. He is charged with Transportation with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity. A trial date will be set later this year.