Fort Myers man arrested for third time for child pornography

Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 11, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested for 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

41-year-old Jose Enrique Ortega was arrested on January 12, 2022.

In an FDLE press release, Ortega was arrested for violating his pretrial release from previous arrests involving lewd or lascivious molestation of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material. A computer belonging to Ortega was turned over to FDLE agents shortly after his arrest in January. Ortega was also carrying a smartphone with him at the time of his arrest.

Investigators say they discovered more than 1,000 child sexual abuse material files were recovered from the two devices.

FDLE agents obtained an arrest warrant for Ortega and he is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

