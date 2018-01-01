Fort Myers man accused of fleeing crash scene

NAPLES, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man after causing a traffic accident and fleeing from the scene.

It happened Saturday night at the intersection of Immokalee Rd and Livingston Blvd.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the of vehicle at fault exited the car and took off on foot, according to a CCSO report.

The driver of the vehicle at fault, 33-year-old James Greico was located 1/4 of a mile south of Immokalee Rd.

When questioned, James tol deputies that he was walking home but later confessed to deputies that he was the at fault driver.

James was arrested and face Driving on a Suspended License and Leaving the Scene of a Crash Charges.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were treated for their injuries.