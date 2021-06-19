Fort Myers Mac & Cheese Street Fest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined Royal Palm Ave. in Fort Myers to get their share of mac and cheese. Millennial Brewing Co. celebrated their 4th annual Mac and Cheese Street Fest Saturday afternoon. It’s the first one since the pandemic started.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of macaroni and cheese - from about 10 vendors, specialty beers and live music. Plates of mac ranged from classic to mixes of eight different cheeses, some topped with pork belly and vegan options, too.

Kyle Sebull, the founder and owner of Millennial Brewing Co. said today’s event was all for a good cause, too. A portion of the fest’s revenue and all donations collected are going towards two charities.

“A portion of the proceeds are going to Doghouse Rescue Academy, which is a local animal rescue,” he said.

Doghouse has trainers on staff to help rehabilitate dogs and prepare them for adoption. The other fundraiser for the second half of the day is going to another survivor.

“The second one is [for] a lady of domestic abuse, who is facing having to get these very expensive surgeries as a direct result of her abuse,” said Sebull.

There’s was also fun for kids and adults. Two bounce houses for children, and axe-throwing for the grown-ups.