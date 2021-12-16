Watch
Fort Myers deadly home invasion arrest

Lee County Sheriff
Lee County Arrest
Posted at 3:55 PM, Dec 16, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Sheriff Office arrested a man for felony murder along with several other charges.

Richard Cochran was arrested on several charges including:

  • Felony murder 
  • Home invasion
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Violation of injunction against stalking 

The home invasion robbery and shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on Brandon Street in Fort Myers back on September 20, 2021.

Deputies say there were two suspects who entered the home.

One suspect, 16-year-old Robert Mosley was searching the home. Detectives say he shot a resident inside the home injuring them. Another resident heard it and shot and killed Mosley.

Investigators say Richard Cochran then fled from the scene.

