Fort Myers High School cancels remainder of baseball season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The rest of the season is canceled for the Fort Myers High School Green Wave baseball team as a Title VI investigation is underway.

According to the Athletic Director at Fort Myers High School, the School District of Lee County is investigating claims of discrimination or harassment based on race, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

Both the head coach and assistant coach are no longer with the team.

Principal Robert Butz sent out an email on Thursday about the decision to cancel the rest of the season.

After meeting with every varsity baseball family and evaluating our options for the rest of the season, I must inform you that I have made the decision to cancel the rest of our baseball regular season and district play,” Butz wrote. “This was not an easy decision to make, but the current status of our team and coaching staff does not provide a viable path forward for the remainder of the season.

Fort Myers High School Principal Robert Butz

Fort Myers High School had six games remaining with a game scheduled for Friday night against Gulf Coast.

