Fort Myers gathers in remembrance of September 11

FORT MYERS, FLa. — A tragic day in American history, 20 years ago today. Remembered by people all over the world and here in Southwest Florida. It's the day terrorists coordinated four attacks that led to the destruction of the World Trade Center, part of the Pentagon, and the crash of United Flight 93 into a field in Pennsylvania.

First responders, public officials, and citizens gathered at Caloosa Sound Convention Center to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks.

The remembrance ceremony included a national colors presentation, live patriotic musical performances, and readings of the names of those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Public officials also gave comments honoring first responders who carried on a legacy of protecting American families.

