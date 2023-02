FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters were called to a fire at A & D Scrap Materials in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

Several crews responded to an outside fire call to 3066 Cranford Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen near the piles of cardboard, trash, and other materials.

There are at least 20 units that are currently on the scene.

No word on if anyone was hurt.