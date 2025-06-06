Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Myers firefighter rescues kitten

Firefighter and daughter rescue kitten during fire station tour
Screenshot 2025-06-06 092941.png
Fort Myers Fire Dept.
Screenshot 2025-06-06 092941.png
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A routine fire station tour turned into an unexpected rescue mission when a firefighter and his daughter found a kitten trapped under a fire truck.

Screenshot 2025-06-06 092852.png

The father-daughter duo sprang into action when they found the kitten stuck beneath the Tiller truck at the fire station.

After the rescue, EMS Captain Lewis provided immediate care for the tiny feline, giving it a warm bath and some much-needed attention.

The kitten, now named Tilly (short for Tiller), has found a new home with a member of the fire administration team.

This heartwarming incident proves that some of the most meaningful rescues come in the smallest packages.

Screenshot 2025-06-06 092931.png

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.