Fort Myers firefighter rescues kitten

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A routine fire station tour turned into an unexpected rescue mission when a firefighter and his daughter found a kitten trapped under a fire truck.

The father-daughter duo sprang into action when they found the kitten stuck beneath the Tiller truck at the fire station.

After the rescue, EMS Captain Lewis provided immediate care for the tiny feline, giving it a warm bath and some much-needed attention.

The kitten, now named Tilly (short for Tiller), has found a new home with a member of the fire administration team.

This heartwarming incident proves that some of the most meaningful rescues come in the smallest packages.

