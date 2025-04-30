Watch Now
Fort Myers firefighter injured in rescue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department reports a firefighter was injured while crews saved someone from an apartment fire, overnight.

Firefighters were sent to Village Creek Apartments on Winkler Avenue around midnight into Wednesday, April 30.

The department confirmed firefighters rescued one person, who was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. That person had been conscious and talking, and told crews they had fallen asleep while smoking.

Fire sprinklers did activate and stopped the fire from spreading. It was isolated to one apartment, the department reports.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury from a broken glass table, and was not hospitalized, according to the department.

Fox 4 has sent a crew to the scene and will have more details soon.

