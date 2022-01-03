Fort Myers family says 8-year-old daughter was hit by a delivery truck while riding bike

FORT MYERS, Fla. - My mom started screaming and I ran outside and saw her on the floor,” says Lexy Garriga Miranda, describing the scene after she says her sister was hit.

She says her eight year old sister could hardly wait to ride her new bike.

“She just learned how to ride it without the wheels in the back so she was really excited,” says Miranda.

She says she constantly rode it around the street in front of her family's home without many issues - until today.

“My mom saw the Prime - the Amazon Prime car coming, and she told her stop right there.”

And even though she stopped - that couldn't stop what was coming.

“My sister stopped, but the car was coming in at a high speed and then they didn’t even do a wide turn to turn on the right lane, they just took the left and hit her.”

The impact was significant.

“She flew probably five or six feet,” says Miranda.

And even though she hit her head, her family says there's no signs of serious injuries yet.

“We just got back from the hospital. They did a CAT Scan on her, they did some tests, but they were able to release her.”

She's now at home, recovering surrounded by her family.

Miranda says that her sister is shaken up by the incident, but neighbors said they felt it was bound to happen.

“I was thinking how they come around that corner like that all the time,” says one neighbor, Mary Whitaker, on the delivery trucks through the area.

“Flying, they’re always in a hurry,” described another neighbor, Duke Beall.

“It was about to, you know, it was going to happen,” conceded Whitaker.

It all happened right outside Joey Holz' home around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

“I just heard this smack, like a bang. I heard it in the backyard,” says Holz.

That's when he sprung into action - taking photos and video of the incident.

“The girl did leave in the ambulance, as far as I could tell she was moving around and talking and all that stuff,” described Holz on what he say.

He says it came as a surprise to him, and that incidents such as these rarely happen in the neighborhood.

“This is not a highly trafficked corner, you know what I mean? This is a very safe neighborhood to hang out in. We walk our dogs out here, kids ride their bikes, we all walk very carefully and safely,” says Holz

Fox 4 has reached out to Lee County Sheriff's Office for an official report on what happened today, and we have not heard back at this time.

