Fort Myers families walk for military suicide awareness

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Vice President of the Southwest Florida Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers wanted to mirror the suicide awareness walk and raise awareness for military families.

This is gold star and families weekend, historically the Saturday prior to that Sunday there is a 2.2-mile suicide awareness walk in the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Saturday some turned out to not only show support for the national event but also focus on what veterans in the community need and how they can better serve them here.

It also is a time to remember, share their heroes' names, and get a chance to heal with others who share a similar experience.

The organization says there are 22 veterans in active duty suicides each day.

The goal of this event and others is to raise awareness and get the message out to remove the stigma about mental health for the veteran and military community.