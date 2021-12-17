Fort Myers drug arrest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A two-month-long undercover operation nets a drug arrest.

Fort Myers Police Investigators say they arrested Joe Anthony Ferguson on Friday, December 17, 2021.

This was after a search warrant was served at 824 Alderman Street, Unit #113 in Fort Myers.

Officers say they found the following items:

Crack and powder cocaine

Crystal methamphetamine

MDMA (ecstasy) pills

Fentanyl

Stoeger 9mm handgun (reported stolen out of LCSO)

Drug paraphernalia to include digital scales, baggies, and a cylinder press

$919.00 in cash.

Fort Myers Police Department

Ferguson was arrested on the following charges: