Fort Myers drug arrest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A two-month-long undercover operation nets a drug arrest.
Fort Myers Police Investigators say they arrested Joe Anthony Ferguson on Friday, December 17, 2021.
This was after a search warrant was served at 824 Alderman Street, Unit #113 in Fort Myers.
Officers say they found the following items:
- Crack and powder cocaine
- Crystal methamphetamine
- MDMA (ecstasy) pills
- Fentanyl
- Stoeger 9mm handgun (reported stolen out of LCSO)
- Drug paraphernalia to include digital scales, baggies, and a cylinder press
- $919.00 in cash.
Ferguson was arrested on the following charges:
- Sale of Cocaine X3
- Possession of Cocaine X 3
- Possession of Cocaine w/ Intent to Sell
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Sell
- Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic w/ Intent to Sell (Fentanyl)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.