Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Myers drug arrest

items.[0].image.alt
Fort Myers Police Department
Ferguson Arrest
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:25:24-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A two-month-long undercover operation nets a drug arrest.

Fort Myers Police Investigators say they arrested Joe Anthony Ferguson on Friday, December 17, 2021.

This was after a search warrant was served at 824 Alderman Street, Unit #113 in Fort Myers.

Officers say they found the following items:

  • Crack and powder cocaine 
  • Crystal methamphetamine
  • MDMA (ecstasy) pills
  • Fentanyl 
  • Stoeger 9mm handgun (reported stolen out of LCSO)
  • Drug paraphernalia to include digital scales, baggies, and a cylinder press
  • $919.00 in cash.   
Fort Myers Evidence

Ferguson was arrested on the following charges:

  • Sale of Cocaine X3
  • Possession of Cocaine X 3 
  • Possession of Cocaine w/ Intent to Sell
  • Possession of MDMA
  • Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Sell
  • Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic w/ Intent to Sell (Fentanyl) 
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4