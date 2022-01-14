Fort Myers detectives continue search for Porter Albert

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tomorrow marks two years since the disappearance of a Fort Myers man.

78-year-old Porter Albert was last seen January 15th, 2020 at the Big Lots store on North Cleveland Avenue. Later today, Fort Myers detectives will be staging a walk to raise awareness about Albert’s disappearance.

In the meantime, Fort Myers Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They’ll be handing out flyers with Porter Albert's picture, description, and information about where he was last seen.

Albert was last seen wearing light colored shorts and a two-tone long sleeve shirt. On January 19th, a close friend of Albert's- who talked to him daily- had not spoken to or seen Albert since January 15th. That friend got in touch with Fort Myers Police to report his concerns. He also contacted Albert’s family who live out of state.

On January 21st, Tiffany Zora Rachel Contestabile was found driving Albert’s car and was stopped by Cape Coral Police. Contestabile said she was in Cape Coral trying to find Albert.

Police then went to the address listed on Albert's car registration. When they got there, they found his home unsecure and no one was inside. Cape Coral Police then arrested Contestabile for a traffic violation and towed Albert’s car. They say nothing suspicious was inside the car.

Albert was officially reported missing by his family on January 21st.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers. This morning’s walk will start at the Big Lots off North Cleveland Avenue at 10:00.