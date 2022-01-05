Fort Myers considers first food truck park in city limits

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the popularity of food trucks continues to skyrocket, the Fort Myers City Council is looking a bringing more of them downtown.

On Monday night the Fort Myers City Council considered a proposal that would allow a food truck park downtown.

Currently city regulations don’t allow for such a park, but some city officials want to see that changed.

If part of the city code dealing with land use regulations is changed, multiple trucks could set up at a permanent location within city limits.

Right now food trucks are allowed to park temporarily, but no food truck park is permitted.

In October, the city’s planning board voted unanimously to change the code to allow for a food truck park. However, at Monday’s late meeting, the city council voted down the amendment.

Fox4 spoke to the city’s public information officer Liz Bello-Matthews, and she said the council members aren’t necessarily opposed to creating a food truck park here. There are just a few details of the amendment they want to clean up.

Bello-Matthews said there’s still a lot of desire to bring a food truck park inside city limits, and the issue isn’t dead.