Fort Myers City Council looking to take back ownership of City of Palms Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers City Council is set to discuss taking back ownership of the City of Palms Park during their regularly scheduled board meeting this afternoon.

In its glory years, the City of Palms Park was the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox.

Now, it plays host to the Florida SouthWestern State College baseball and softball teams and the city wants it back. Ownership of the park was transferred from the City of Fort Myers to Lee County in 2003 due to upkeep costs.

A clause in that agreement says the park would revert back to the city if it was not used as a spring training facility by either a Major League or Minor League baseball team for two or more consecutive years. Last year, City Council and Lee County officials agreed to spend up to $1 million to tear down the stadium, practice fields and training facility before returning the property to the city.

However, according to a new proposal, everything will stay intact and the county will set aside the money for one year. If the stadium is not demolished, the county will release the money for other purposes. If ownership is transferred, the city will take all financial responsibility for maintenance, taxes and insurance.

There is no word yet on what the city plans to do with the park. They will be meeting this afternoon at 4:30 during their regularly scheduled board meeting.