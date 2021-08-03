Fort Myers City Council approves new contract for Police Chief Derrick Diggs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new contract has been approved for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

The Fort Myers City Council tonight voted to extend Diggs’ tenure as Chief of Police. After about a month of negotiating, the city has approved a new contract for Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

The contract extension is for two years, seeing Diggs as Chief of Police through August 2023. Initially, Chief Diggs was hired as Chief of Police in August 2016 with an initial term of three years. In August 2019, the city council approved a two-year extension with a provision for a two-year renewal term.

Diggs was recently considered a finalist in the running as Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio- but was ultimately not hired. The only changes in this new contract are the effective dates of the agreement- which run from august 16, 2021 through august 16, 2023.

"The chief can, with his department, continue to reduce crime and bring in new, innovative ideas and continue to work with the public as we move forward," said Johnny Streets, Council Person for the City of Fort Myers. “I still do believe that at any time we still have some difficult days ahead.”

At least once a year, Diggs and the City Manager will meet to review goals for the police department. Also detailed within the contract- the chief will not be receiving a salary increase. Instead, after 12 months, the city manager can reevaluate Diggs’ salary.