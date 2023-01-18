Fort Myers City Council amends ordinance allowing trailers as temporary housing for property owners

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers following suit, like other counties and cities, making it easier for you to rebuild and repair your home after Hurricane Ian.

City Council amending an ordinance to allow mobile homes, travel trailers or RVs on properties as temporary housing. This would all be in the event of an emergency, like a hurricane.

The new amendment allows the use of trailers for 18 months. But that that timeframe could be extended if council sees the need.

It's been more than 3 months since Hurricane Ian and council says they realize there are still people in the city recovering. To help with that recovery, this amendment will allow those residents the use of temporary housing, like a mobile home, on their property as they rebuild. Before tonight, the use of trailers was not allowed at all.

Fox 4 reporting last week FEMA is now allowing these trailers to be put in flood zone areas and is starting to deliver the trailers to residents. Meaning this move comes at a good time and will be significant for recovery in Fort Myers as explained by council member Liston Bochette.

“It just speaks volumes to how the community cares for each other, to see the needs, and to see neighbors more concerned about each other than they are of themselves,” said Bochette.

This will be a new standard for the city in the case of future emergencies.

As of our last reporting, FEMA has already placed 15 temporary trailers in Fort Myers. With more than 2,000 others still waiting tonight.