Fort Myers business owner Casey Crowther sentenced to 37 months

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Casey Crowther has been sentenced to 37 months.

The judge was originally going to sentence him to 36 but he asked for 37 so he could qualify for a drug/alcohol rehab program.

Casey David Crowther was found guilty of receiving more than two million dollars through the PPP loan on behalf of his company Target Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. in March.

The jury found Crowther guilty on all four counts:

Count One — Bank fraud

Count Two — False statement to a lending institution

Count Three and four — Illegal monetary transaction

Crowther faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison on each bank fraud and false statement count and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for each illegal monetary transaction count.