Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Myers business owner Casey Crowther sentenced to 37 months

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
Casey Crowther & court documents (WFTX)
Casey Crowther & court documents (WFTX)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 15:36:14-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Casey Crowther has been sentenced to 37 months.

The judge was originally going to sentence him to 36 but he asked for 37 so he could qualify for a drug/alcohol rehab program.

Reporter Calvin Lewis brings you the fll story on FOX4 News at 5 and 6

Casey David Crowther was found guilty of receiving more than two million dollars through the PPP loan on behalf of his company Target Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. in March.

The jury found Crowther guilty on all four counts:

Count One — Bank fraud
Count Two — False statement to a lending institution
Count Three and four — Illegal monetary transaction

Crowther is currently waiting for sentencing

RELATED: FORT MYERS BUSINESS OWNER FACES NEW FEDERAL CHARGES

Crowther faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison on each bank fraud and false statement count and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for each illegal monetary transaction count.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku