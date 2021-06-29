Watch
Fort Myers business owner Casey Crowther faces sentencing

WFTX
Casey Crowther & court documents (WFTX)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 11:39:00-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Casey David Crowther was found guilty of receiving more than two million dollars through the PPP loan on behalf of his company Target Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. in March.

The jury found Crowther guilty on all four counts:

Count One — Bank fraud
Count Two — False statement to a lending institution
Count Three and four — Illegal monetary transaction

Crowther is currently waiting for sentencing

Crowther faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison on each bank fraud and false statement count and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for each illegal monetary transaction count.

