Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Myers business fire under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
Rice Insulation business fire
Posted at 3:33 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 03:33:24-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — South Trail Fire is working to determine the cause of an overnight business fire.

Crews were called to Rice Insulation and Glass around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The business is off Jetpark Loop.

The fire chief said firefighters had to cut through a large garage door in order to gain access to the building.

Florida Power and Light cut electricity to the building as fire crews doused flames. Two firefighters were checked out by medical technicians at the scene but no major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings - STARTING SEPTEMBER 13th