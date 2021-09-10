Fort Myers business fire under investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — South Trail Fire is working to determine the cause of an overnight business fire.

Crews were called to Rice Insulation and Glass around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The business is off Jetpark Loop.

The fire chief said firefighters had to cut through a large garage door in order to gain access to the building.

Florida Power and Light cut electricity to the building as fire crews doused flames. Two firefighters were checked out by medical technicians at the scene but no major injuries were reported.