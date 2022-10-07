Fort Myers Beach will reopen to select traffic within the next 24 to 48 hours

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach and the fire district are preparing to welcome back residents while extending a portion of the closure of The Beach following Hurricane Ian.

Big Carlos Pass Bridge will remain closed to all for several more days. However, Matanzas Pass Bridge will re-open to select traffic within the next 24-48 hours.

While town leaders are finalizing plans for a phased re-entry, residents are being offered guidelines to prepare for that re-entry.

Town leaders want everyone to know there will be no power to energize equipment and there will be no running water for drinking, cleaning, bathing, or utilizing toilets.

They are asking people to be prepared for this by bringing bottled water and a larger water source for clean-up activities.

Please avoid contact with flood waters, rivers, or gulf/bay waters to prevent exposure to unknown physical, chemical, biological, and/or bacterial pollution in the waterways.

When it comes to clean-up activities, a lot of structures may be unsafe for entry; please prepare to be unable to physically enter your home for your own safety.

For structures that are safe for entry, prepare to bring a host of supplies to assist with the start of your recovery. Consider including supplies such as:

• Large plastic bins for salvaging items

• Tarps for repairs

• Gloves (latex and work), safety glasses, and N-95 masks

• Paper towels, towels, household cleaners like bleach, disinfectant solutions, dish soap, and laundry detergent

• Brooms, mops, buckets, sponges, scouring pads, scrub brushes

• Small tools like hammers, crowbars, pliers, screwdrivers, and wrenches

• Shovels, wheel barrels, dollies

• Heavy-duty trash bags

Make sure to bring a First-Aid kit, sunscreen, bug spray, and any expected food items or snacks to remain healthy.

Lastly, when a phased re-entry timeline is finalized, the process will involve ease of access plan including identified entry and exit roads that are least hazardous to vehicles and provide for maximum flow in and out of The Beach.

Be aware that many roadways are still damaged, unidentifiable, covered in sand, and/or covered in debris including sharp objects and nails.

Be prepared to make tire repairs either with a repair kit and/or materials as well as spare tires.

For questions, contact Town of Fort Myers Beach Public Information Officer Jennifer Baxter at 239-470-1090.