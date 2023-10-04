FORT MYERS BEACH | Trunk or Treat is back on Fort Myers Beach after generous donations

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL — Halloween is saved on Fort Myers Beach as the Trunk or Treat event is back this year. For more than a decade Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach has hosted the Trunk or Treat event.

More than 1,000 kids from the beach and beyond have attended the event for more than a decade according to Pastor Critser.

It was canceled last year because of Hurricane Ian.

It was almost canceled this year because as Pastor Shawn Critser explained... recently Beach Baptist Church was notified that a government grant was ending on October 13th.

So, they had to make a difficult decision to divert funds but that all changed when Beach Talk Radio and the community raised all these funds to help with the event.

Nearly $2,200 was raised for the event in 49 minutes.

Pastor Critser says this event is bringing back some sense of normalcy and tradition to the area.

"For us, it’s always been a safe place for kids to come trick or treat and the beach. Normalcy yes but having a place for them to come and actually go trick or treating is what we’ve always wanted to do," says Pastor Critser of Beach Baptist Church.

Adding even though they aren't expecting that many this year... he still thinks at least 500 people will show up.

There will be free hamburgers, hotdogs, bounce houses, and of course candy...

Volunteers are still needed to bring their trunks along and of course candy. To volunteer visit beachbaptist.org